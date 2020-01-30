Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OXBDF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.