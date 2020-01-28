Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXFD. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of OXFD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $440.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

