Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,529.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,545.40 ($20.33).

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday.

OXIG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,542 ($20.28). The company had a trading volume of 36,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $901.48 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,535.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,401.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

