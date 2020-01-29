Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oxford Lane Capital an industry rank of 237 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OXLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 113,165 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 93.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

