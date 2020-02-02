Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

OXLC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

