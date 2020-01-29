Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 182,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $285.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $40,778.31. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,039.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $26,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,626.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

