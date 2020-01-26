Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OXH opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.51. Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66).

About Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

