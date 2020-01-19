Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $33.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OYST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, Director Clare Ozawa acquired 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. Also, Director Vida Ventures, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

