Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Up 6.2%

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $26.27, 126,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, insider John Snisarenko bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa bought 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. Insiders purchased 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256 in the last quarter.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

