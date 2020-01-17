OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $11.08. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,690,744 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is A$10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL)

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks