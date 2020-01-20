P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 265,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 113.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 116,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,516. The stock has a market cap of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

