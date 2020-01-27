PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.47. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

