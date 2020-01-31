PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PACCAR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

