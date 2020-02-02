PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,225. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4,552.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?