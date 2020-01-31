PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

PCAR traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 279,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $7,553,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

