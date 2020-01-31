PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $80.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 279,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

