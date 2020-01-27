PACCAR (PCAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCAR opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

