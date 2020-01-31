Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

