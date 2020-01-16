Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Shares Down 0.8%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.77, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3036 per share. This is a boost from Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

