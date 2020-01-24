Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.37

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and traded as high as $27.78. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 806 shares trading hands.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

