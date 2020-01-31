Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.34

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:RTL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and traded as high as $27.57. Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 0 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate SCTR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)

iShares Retail Real Estate Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the retail property real estate sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?