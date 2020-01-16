Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 17,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9429 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

