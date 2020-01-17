Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.72, approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

