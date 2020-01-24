Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

January 24, 2020

Equities analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 267,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

