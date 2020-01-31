Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Pacific City Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Pacific City Financial has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial in the third quarter valued at $905,000.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

