Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacific City Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PCB opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Pacific City Financial has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection