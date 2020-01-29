Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

