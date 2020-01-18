Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.64, 6,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million.

In other Pacific City Financial news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

About Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

