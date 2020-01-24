Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54, 792,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,074,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

