Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$6.39 ($4.53) and last traded at A$6.27 ($4.45), 212,897 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 351% from the average session volume of 47,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.08 ($4.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.14.

In related news, insider Jeremiah (Jerry) Chafkin bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.84 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$273,520.00 ($193,985.82).

Pacific Current Group Company Profile (ASX:PAC)

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

