Pacific Drilling’s (PACD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Fearnley Fonds

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Fearnley Fonds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds’ target price indicates a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on PACD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE PACD opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $17,791,000. Strategic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 662,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling during the second quarter valued at $884,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a support level?