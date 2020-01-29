Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.3%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 12,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 5,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

