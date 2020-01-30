Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:FJNK)

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJNK opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24.

