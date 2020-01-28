Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock remained flat at $$6.95 on Tuesday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

PMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

