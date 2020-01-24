Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 383,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

A number of analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

