Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 266,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 86,944 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

