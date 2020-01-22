Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

