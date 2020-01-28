Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (PPBI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPBI. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

