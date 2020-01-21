Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $1,067,000.00 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

