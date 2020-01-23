Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report sales of $121.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.90 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $95.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $418.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $421.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.23 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $533.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $37,881,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 283.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after buying an additional 708,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 306,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DPM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $7,396,000.

PCRX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 397,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,303. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

