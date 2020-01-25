Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,147 shares of company stock worth $4,677,823. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

