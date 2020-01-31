Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

PCRX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. 346,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,112,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 104,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $37,881,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.0% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

