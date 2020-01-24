Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Corp Of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus set a $118.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

