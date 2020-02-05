Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 987,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,425. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

