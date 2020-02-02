Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

PKG opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 42,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

