Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Down 5.1%

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.11 and last traded at $99.62, 2,457,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 921,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

