Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.62. 2,457,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?