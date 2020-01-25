PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

