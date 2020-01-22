PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%.

PACW stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

