PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes